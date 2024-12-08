Fred Kwesi Agbesi Elected First Ever MP For Guan Constituency

The Guan Constituency in the Oti Region has elected Fred Kwesi Agbesi as its first ever Member of Parliament (MP) since its creation in 2020.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate per certified results in the just ended Parliamentary election in the area, won by a landslide 9,963 of the total valid votes.

His closest competitor, Michael Osibo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) only managed 2,998 of the total 13,164 valid votes cast in the area.

The constituency which comprises four traditional areas namely Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe, collectively referred to as SALL was without an MP as they could not vote in the 2020 election.

Certified results from the Presidential results from the Guan Constituency saw the NPP’s Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia obtaining 2,103 of the total 12,859 valid votes while former President Johnson Dramani Mahama obtained a significant 10,603 of the valid votes.

Other results include Daniel Augustus Lartey (GCPP), 18; Christian Kwabena Andrews (GUM), 33; Kofi Akpaloo (LPG), 3; Mohammed Frimpong (NDP), 6; Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Kumankuma (CPP), 29; Hassan Ayariga (APC), 15.

The rest are Kofi Koranteng (Independent), 2; George Twum-Barima-Adu (independent), 3; Nana Kwame Bediako (Independent), 18 and Alan John Kwadwo Kyeremateng (Independent), 26.

The Guan Constituency measures 1,722 square kilometres and is a rich agricultural belt with the cultivation of staple food and cash crops such as cocoa, coffee, kola, palm nut and other food crops being their mainstay.

It shares borders with Togo on the east, Hohoe Municipal on the south, Jasikan Municipal on the north, and the Biakoye District on the west.

Residents began queuing very early in the morning as they were set to vote for the first time to elect a representative in Parliament.

Poor road network, dilapidated schools, inadequate health facilities, and lack of secondary referral facilities, among others, are rhe major challenges facing the area.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak