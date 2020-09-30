NDC Worried Over Nana’s Silence On Volta Rebels Attacks

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed concerns over the silence of President Nana Akufo-Addo on recent attacks by members of the secessionist organization, the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSFG).

It would be recalled that on Friday, September 25, 2020 members of the group allegedly blocked roads linking the Volta Region to the Eastern and Greater Accra regions.

One of the members of the group was reportedly killed and three others injured during the Friday’s roadblocks and violence.

Early on Monday morning, September 28, members of the group allegedly attacked a bus station in Ho, the capital of the Volta Region and burned buses belonging to the State Transport Corporation.

In a statement dated September 29, 2020, and signed by its National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, NDC expressed alarm “by the significant deterioration of the national security situation despite earlier threats and clear warning signals.”

According to the statement, “while property has been destroyed and lives lost, the people of Ghana are yet to hear a comment by the President condemning these acts of treason and lawlessness, let alone consoling the victims and taking urgent action as appropriate to restore law and order.”

By Melvin Tarlue