NDC’s Radio Gold Broadcasted With Expired License For 19 Years

IT HAS emerged that pro-NDC FM station, Radio Gold operated for 19 years with an expired spectrum.

It is unclear how the station operated for all those years without being shutdown until Thursday, May 9, 2019.

The National Communications Authority (NCA) in enforcing the Electronic Communications Tribunal’s ruling, took the station off air.

Some individuals have been agitating that the closure of the station was politically motivated.

But Director-General of the NCA, Joe Anokye, briefing journalists Thursday evening said the decision to shutdown Radio Gold was in line with the ruling of the Tribunal.

He says since 2000, Radio Gold had failed to renew its spectrum and thus its closure cannot be deemed a politically motivated one but rather an illegal use of frequency.

BY Melvin Tarlue