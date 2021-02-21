NDP Distances Itself From NDC Election Demo Against EC, SC

The National Democratic Party (NDP) has distanced itself from a planned demonstration being organized by the NDC and targeted at the Electoral Commission (EC) and justices of the Supreme Court (SC).

According to NDP in a disclaimer signed by its Secretary General, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, it is not associated with the demonstration scheduled for Thursday, February 25, 2021.

“It is worthy to note these notices are being orchestrated by fanatics of the NDC who in their diabolic assignment seek to drag the NDP into their sunken image,” the disclaimer revealed.

“They consider this lazy and indolent approach to an election Petition to be an easy walkway to their dream for power by blind militancy in noisy outrage as they stagger into a political bottomless pit,” according to NDP.

“For the NDC to cite or court the NDP for an evil collaboration in clear violation of rule of law smarks the depth of shameless desperation on the perilous political journey of the NDC,” it said.

Below is the disclaimer

DISCLAIMER:

POLICE NOTICE OF PEACEFUL DEMONSTRATION AGAINST THE ELECTORAL COMMISSION AND JUSTICES OF THE SUPREME COURT- JOINT COMMITTEE OF NDP/NDC.

Our attention has been drawn to a purported JOINT COMMITTEE OF NDP/NDC in a widely circulating social media notice associating the NDP to a needlessly mindless demonstration against the EC and Justices of the Supreme Court and slated for Thursday, 25th February, 2021, in Accra.

It is worthy to note these notices are being orchestrated by fanatics of the NDC who in their diabolic assignment seek to drag the NDP into their sunken image.

They consider this lazy and indolent approach to an election Petition to be an easy walkway to their dream for power by blind militancy in noisy outrage as they stagger into a political bottomless pit. For the NDC to cite or court the NDP for an evil collaboration in clear violation of rule of law smarks the depth of shameless desperation on the perilous political journey of the NDC.

We hereby serve notice that the NDP will take every step necessary to expose the individuals behind this shameless defamation of the NDP in their futile attempt to drag our great party into the NDC failing thirst and hunger for political power. Desperate and drowning NDC is clutching at any and every straw to resuscitate itself from a glaring abyss.

The NDP therefore seeks to totally dissociate itself from any demonstration by any acts of conception, planning or participation, against the EC and the Justices of the Supreme Court of Ghana. Again for public interest, Owusu Cobblah Richard and Kobby Ramson, proclaimed conveners of the purported demonstration are not members nor founding fathers of NDP and must be disregarded as heartless political imposters.

The NDP as a political party is made up of reflectively likeminded people who believe in the rule of and espousing discourse on expectations of the citizenry devoid of any deceptive propaganda. We will therefore on any day stand by the institutions of state and especially respect the ruling of the Justices of the Supreme Court of the land.

*Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong*

*Secretary General, NDP*

By Melvin Tarlue