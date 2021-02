The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced the completion of the J. A. Kufuor Senior High School (SHS).

According to GES in a statement dated February 15, 2021 and signed by its Deputy Director General, Anthony Boateng, the J.A. Kufuor SHS is located at Sokoban in Kumasi.

The school is named after former President John Agyekum Kufour.

GES says the school was ready for admission for the 2020/2021 academic year.

Below is the statement

By Melvin Tarlue