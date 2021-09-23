NEDCo Apologizes To Customers Over Police Assault

The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), has apologized to its customers in Tamale over the alleged assault on them by police officers.

“We unreservedly apologize to those directly affected as well as our cherished customers, the people of Tamale and the General Public.”

A statement signed by the Manager, Corporate Communications and Customer Service, Maxwell K.Kotoka said NEDCo is in extensive consultations with a wide range of stakeholders not only to calm nerves but also, to ensure that the lessons learned from the unfortunate incident manifest in all future operations.

He disclosed that steps are underway to drill down the apology through revered chiefs and also, to reach those directly affected by the excesses to confer and sympathize with them appropriately.

Mr. Kotoka however explained that monitoring and power theft checks continue to be an inseparable part of their mandate and work as a power distributor so they would have to discharge it diligently in the service of Ghana.

“As we do this, we wish to assure the General Public that all the necessary and reasonable precautions will be taken to ensure that due process is adhered to and human rights, respected at all times. It is our passionate appeal that you all support us in our quest to stem power theft to salvage NEDCo for it to continue supporting development in the operational area. Once more, accept our unqualified apologies as we forge together as one people.”

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service Tuesday September 21, 2021, indicated that the four officers will face service inquiry subject to the regulations of the Ghana Police Service.

The statement signed by acting Director General, Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, said steps were being taken to locate the victims to provide them with the needed medical and other supports.

“Police Service therefore unconditionally apologized to the affected persons and the General Public,” the statement said.

On September 21, 2021, some residents of the Tamale metropolis were allegedly assaulted by police personnel for illegal connections.

A viral video sighted by DGN Online showed how customers who were alleged to have engaged in the illegal connections being assaulted with objects and were physically manhandled by police officers.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale