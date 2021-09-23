GOC Top Official Gets Nod As New CDM For 2022 Commonwealth Games

Dr. Bello Bella Bitugu

The Executive Board of the Ghana Olympic Committee-GOC has officially endorsed the Games Committee to steer affairs of both local and international competitions on its calendar.

The Games Committee, spearheaded by the able and affable Taekwondo Association President and an astute sports administrator, Mr. Frederick Lartey Otu submitted its detailed proposals of nominations to the Board last week and has been duly endorsed by the Executive Board.

The proposals sought to nominate accomplished sports administrator and treasurer of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Frederick Acheampong, noted in sporting circles as “Archie” as the Chef de Mission for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK.

University of Ghana’s sports Chief, Dr. Bello Bella Bitugu was nominated to steer the affairs of next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

The Games Committee further agreed unanimously that members of the Games Committee be made to function as the working Committee to save time and to reduce the loaded functions of the embryo body.

As the ratification of the nominees has been duly established, the Committee has tasked members to submit the terms of reference for the approved CDMs and the working team latest by the 30th of November, 2021.

Full members of the Games Committee are; Mr. Frederick Lartey Otu- Chairman, Mr. Abdul Hayye Yartey, Mr. Emmanuel Gidisu Tetteh, Mr. George Lamptey, Mrs. Delphina Quaye, Mr. Emmanuel Asare, Dr. Bello Bella Bitigu, Mr. Mohammed Mahadi, Mr. Michael Ntow Ayeh- all members.

In another latest development, the Chairman of the Games Committee, Mr. Frederick Lartey Otu hinted that his office would be leading the arrangements in the Queen’s Baton Relay which will arrive in Ghana from Sierra Leone on the 25th of October. It will then move to Cameroon. It is expected that a team member from Ghana may accompany the baton and hand it over in Cameroon.

It is agreed that the Games Committee will join the Queen’s Baton Relay Team to facilitate their work.

In connection with the Queen’s Baton Relay preparations, it has been agreed by the Games Committee that Mrs. Delphina Quaye, Mr. Mohammed Mahadi, and Mr. Michael Ntow Ayeh will join the QBR team this week to help in preparing for the event.

The nominees have accumulated a huge load of credentials in their respective domains meriting their approval by the Executive Board to their respective positions;

Frederick Acheampong is currently the Treasurer of the Ghana Olympic Committee. He is a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association. He again chairs the Management Committee of the Ghana Olympic Football Team – the Black Meteors. He also serves as the chairman of the referee’s classification and Assessors Panel of the GFA and member of the GFA’s strategic and Business Plan and its international Relations Committee.

The curriculum vitae of Archie continues as he served as the Chief Executive Officer of AshantiGold Sporting Club Ltd, a Director of New Edubiase United Football Club, a Director of Asokwa Deportivo Football Club, and commercial Manager of Kessben Football Club.

He was the Head of Delegates to many sports teams participating in Games abroad. Recently, he led Ghana’s Olympic team to participate in CAF U23 AFCON in Cairo, Egypt, and the U23 Team Asia Tour in Japan and Korea.

Aside from being a general coordinator and consistent representative for CAF’s programs, the smily and intelligent sports administrator has had stints in England for years making him a homeboy chef on his upcoming duty in Birmingham next year.

Dr. Bello Bella Bitugu, the approved CDM for next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing led the Delegation of the University of Ghana team to GUSA Games, West Africa University Games, Africa University Games, Championships, and bilateral Games with the University of Ibadan.

Dr. Bello has worked with UEFA, FIFA, and European Union-sponsored projects at the World cup 2006in Germany for which he received the FIFA Fairplay Prize on behalf of the fans and served as an ambassador in Germany.

He coordinated the UEFA 2008 in Austria and Switzerland, FIFA world cup 2010 in South Africa.

Dr. Bello Bella Bitugu coordinated the first-ever Winter Youth Games held in Innsbruck, Austria.

The experienced Sports Administrator had domiciled in the Alps of Innsbruck for over 20 years where winter sports is the main activity. His vast repertoire of academic and field experience in Sports with a long list of academic resources, publications, teaching background in both Ghana and European Universities, wrapping up with his consultancy in organizational duties and Governments cements his nomination approval.

Next year’s Commonwealth Games rolls off next July and it behooves on the Games Committee to rapidly spring into action to ensure successful and adequate preparations ahead of the Games.