‘Will Love You Always’- Ugandan Woman Promises Fred Nuamah

South Africa-based Ugandan influencer, Zari Hassan has promised Ghanaian showbiz personality Fred Nuamah of her endless love.

This was after the Ghana Movie Award boss wished her a happy 41st birthday on Instagram on Thursday.

Earlier reports in 2020 suggested that the two personalities have been seeing each other romantically.

The reports were as a result of a romantic message Fred sent to the business woman via an Instagram post in 2020. Till date none of them denied those reports.

On Thursday September 23, 2021 when Zari was celebrating her 41st birthday, Fred took to his Instagram to wish her a happy birthday with a long post.

He wrote: Posted Birthday is actually the day ur mother gave birth to u. Life giver, in whose body u literally grew and became human. Birthdays are meant for them. Today I’m celebrating u on behalf of Mama. This has been on my mind for a while and honestly, I’m not really sure why I haven’t said this to u B4, so here we go: U are a freaking amazing mom. I don’t even know where to begin.There will never be enough words to describe how much I (we) appreciate u, how blessed Ur kids are to have u, or to explain to u how much of a role model u’ve always been to ur kids. Ur love and compassion for ur children shows in everything u do; u’ve made ample sacrifices for ur kids and continue to do so everyday. Nothing comes before ur children, and anyone who knows u knows this to be true. Motherhood is hard. I truly believe it’s the hardest job. The unfortunate tin about it is that there’s no one to tell u when u’re doing great or offer a little encouragement when u need it. It’s not like a job in an office where we have a boss telling us where we are successful and where we need to work a little harder. Happy birthday my love @zarithebosslady and welcome to 41. Pls an entire sea of water can’t sink a ship unless it gets inside the ship. Similarly, the negativity of de World can’t put u down unless u allow it to get inside u. Have a wonderful birthday. #birthdaylady.”

Interestingly in her response to Fred’s wish, Zari commented “ Will love you always @frednuamah. Thank you, I can feel this from the bottom of your heart.”

By Francis Addo