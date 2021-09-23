Tonto Dikeh Accuses Ex-Lover Of Keeping Sex Tapes Of Celebrities For Blackmail

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has accused her ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri of recording and keeping in his possession several sex tapes of himself with some Nigerian female celebrities, he intends to use to blackmail them in a matter of time.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, she also revealed that his real name is Joseph Egbri and not Prince Kpokpogri as he claims.

According to her, he has many sex tapes of every woman he has slept with adding that one celebrity dancer, Jane Mena who is currently married to her long time boyfriend is included.

“After listening to these leaked voice notes between Joseph Egbri ( fake name Prince Kpokpogri) and Merit, I personally called off my relationship with the man I honestly loved.

“Now this is not enough for blackmail and lies but it’s all good. All we are asking is that you answer to the law for your illegal recording and release of my private moments, extortion, blackmail amongst other things illegal about you.

“Also, this may be a good time to say @Janemena this man has so much of your sex tapes both old and recent in his possession. And not just you, a lot of other married women, celebrities and single girls.

If he hasn’t blackmailed any of you yet it’s just a matter of time.

“Joseph Egbri it will only be fair enough if you allow the law to operate and if these are made up allegations you have absolutely nothing to fear.

“You can’t be blackmailing me, bugging my phone and still be the one in trauma. Wish you all the very best, But you need to stop running and face the consequences of your actions,” she wrote.

Pulsenigeria reported on Thursday that Dikeh’s post was coming barely 24 hours after Kpokpogri filed a suit against her and the Department of State Service, demanding a 10Bn Naira compensation.