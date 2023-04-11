NEDCo To Chase Gov’t Institutions, Others Over Arrears

The Northern Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (NEDCo), has indicated that it will undertake a general revenue mobilization exercise across its operational areas effective April 18, 2023.

A statement by NEDCo management revealed that the exercise will affect all categories of customers in arrears, including State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), and Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

“Special security arrangements will be put in place to arrest and prosecute anyone who interferes with the exercise. Any persons identified to be engaged in illegal connections or reconnections will equally be dealt with by the law.”

The statement further stated that the NEDCo’s Head Office and Area Offices will be closed temporarily to allow for the full engagement of all staff, including top Management in this exercise.

“Our customer service centers, zonal offices, and third-party vendors will however remain open to address customer concerns including reconnections.”

NEDCo however warned that recalcitrant customers who have refused to redeem their indebtedness to the Company after they have been served with Demand Notices will be arraigned before Court.

They entreated customers in arrears to pay their bills immediately to avoid disconnection and payment of reconnection fees.

“NEDCo urges all to cooperate for this exercise to be successful, bearing in mind that we can only serve you well when you pay your bills.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale