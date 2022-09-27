‘Negative News Killing Music Business In Ghana’

Kwabena Kwabena

Contemporary highlife musician, George Kwabena Adu, known in the music scene as Kwabena Kwabena, has linked the challengesin the music industry to the negative news peddled about artistes and the industry.

According to the ‘Asor’ hitmaker, the negative news being published by the media against the music industry is killing the music business in the country.

Kwabena Kwabena, who is credited with a number of hit songs, mentioned that investors cannot be attracted with negative news about the music industry, adding that the majority of news report about artistes in the country are always negative, discouraging investors to invest in Ghanaian artistes.

“If an investor is listening to an interview and the conversation is not pleasant, it makes life difficult for the artiste. We should cut all controversies surrounding artistes, especially on the radio,” he said in an interview with Nana Yaw Gyebi, host of Adwumapa Mbre on Connect 97.1 FM.

The highlife musician indicated that Ghanaians are willing and ready to support musicians but “the problem is about 80% of media reportage defames the musicians.”

According to him, “The way we present the face of the Ghanaian music industry or the Ghanaian artiste needs to change. The perception that negative news sells must stop. I think it’s time to stop it because positive news brings the money, negative news kills the business.”

Explaining further, Kwabena Kwabena educated Ghanaians about attracting investors for the business, giving examples of how attractive the Nigerian music industry attracts businesses.

With five albums his credit, Kwabena Kwabena has a number of hits such as ‘KaKyere Me’, ‘Trodom’, ‘Adea Waye Me’, ‘Fakye Me’, and ‘Me Ne Woa’.

He has won a number of local and international awards, some of which include the best vocal performance and the best songwriter.