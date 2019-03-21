NEIP Solicits Support From Spanish Government

John Kumah

The Chief Executive officer of the National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Plan (NEIP), John Kumah, has asked the Spanish government to invest in the growth and development of entrepreneurship in Ghana by supporting government’s ‘National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan’ at the Spain Ghana forum.

As part of the forum, the Minister for Business Development, Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, engaged with Spain’s Secretary of State for trade, H.E. Mrs. Xiana Mendez, and also with the President of the Confederation for Employers and Industries of Spain, Marta Blanco.

Addressing Spanish government officials and business leaders at the Spain Ghana business forum in Spain, the NEIP CEO highlighted that the Akufo-Addo government, through the Ministry of Business Development, has given NEIP $10m seed fund to leverage on to raise $100m to support start-ups, micro, small and medium scale businesses in Ghana.

According to Mr. Kumah, NEIP has been able to leverage on the $10m to raise $50m, indicating that the $100m target set by the president is achievable and necessary to open up opportunities and markets for Ghanaian start-up businesses.

“In the past two years we have supported more than 10,000 businesses with a number of services, we are inviting you to support the ‘National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan’ as we race towards raising the $100 million, we want to give life to the numerous brilliant business ideas we receive on a daily basis and you can make it happen, ” he told officials of the Spanish government and members of the business community.

The Spain Ghana business forum was organised by Ghana’s High Commission to Spain, H.E Elizabeth Agyei, in partnership with the Spanish business community.