Nestlé, Africa Food Prize Strengthen Food Security

Nestlé has announced a partnership with the Africa Food Prize to accelerate the transformation of food systems and build greater climate change resilience.

The Africa Food Prize hosted by AGRA awards, $100,000 to individuals and institutions that are pioneering agricultural and food systems transformation in Africa.

The Prize also puts a spotlight on uniquely impactful agri-food initiatives and technological innovations that can be replicated across the continent to increase food security, spur economic growth and development, and eliminate hunger and poverty in Africa.

Nestlé will contribute CHF 100,000 to the Africa Food Prize, which will be awarded in 2023 with part of the contribution going to the main award and part to a special category focusing on innovations that advance regenerative food systems.

Chief Executive Officer of Zone Asia, Oceania and Africa, Nestlé S.A. Remy Ejel, said, “Transforming agriculture to be more productive and sustainable is key to reducing hunger and improving livelihoods for the long term. We aim to support and amplify efforts that spearhead regenerative agriculture and food systems to enable better productivity, better nutrition and better incomes for people in Africa.”

President of AGRA, Dr. Agnes Kalibata said, the Africa Food Prize is a great opportunity to shine a bright spotlight on Africa’s outstanding minds, giving the rest of us a chance to learn and replicate their good work that is moving us closer to sustainable, inclusive and resilient food systems and achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2 on Zero Hunger.”

Nestlé’s partnership with the Africa Food Prize builds on its years-long work in Africa to improve the continent’s nutrition and agriculture.

The company has taken great strides to expand access to affordable nutrition in many communities, for example, by fortifying Maggi bouillon cubes with iron in Central and West Africa.

It is also pioneering regenerative dairy farming with the establishment of the first net zero dairy farm in Skimmelkran, South Africa.

Entries in the Africa Food Prize are evaluated by a judging committee comprising some of Africa’s greatest food system leaders. Winners are selected based on proven results and scalable efforts.

Submissions for next year’s Africa Food Prize will be open from January 2023 and winners will be announced at the AGRF, Africa Food Systems Forum, in September.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri