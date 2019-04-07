Nestle Launches Maggi ‘Dɛdɛɛdɛ

Philomena Tan, MD, Nestle Ghana

Nestlé Ghana recently launched Maggi ‘Dɛdɛɛdɛ,’ the latest variant of Maggi, made of shrimp, garlic, fish and other natural ingredients, and fortified with micronutrients.

Philomena Tan, Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana, said the introduction of the product is in line with the brand’s commitment of using more familiar and common ingredients.

She said as the world’s leading nutrition, health and wellness company, Nestlé is committed to fortifying its products with micronutrients, vitamins and iron.

Dominique Allier, Business Executive Officer, Culinary, Nestlé Central and West Africa, in a remark, said Nestle is obligated to raise awareness about healthy lifestyles and improve the nutritional profile of products.

It was in this vein that Maggi ‘Dɛdɛɛdɛ’ has been carefully crafted to heighten the taste of Ghana’s favourite dishes while providing natural ingredients that support the family’s health.