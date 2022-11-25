‘Netflix Middlemen Percentage Not Favouring Ghanaian Producers’

Mzgee

Ghanaian media personality and broadcaster, Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah known in the showbiz scene as MzGee, has accused some Netflix middlemen for been part of the reasons why most Ghanaian blockbuster productions are unable to make it to the Netflix movie chart due to their high percentage demand.

The outspoken media personality said conversations with some of the Ghanaian movie producers revealed that they go through a lot of processes before they sign deals with middlemen who aid them in securing a spot with Netflix.

“The thing I have heard about Netflix is there is always a middleman who is a distributor and aids producers to get their movies on the streaming movie platform. But these distributors’ percentage they demand is another issue to deal with.

“You will realise that of late you will see great production, but fails to be on Netflix because it has to do with the negotiation deals between the producer and middlemen, making it difficult to see more Ghanaian production on that network (sic),” she disclosed.

According to MzGee, her interactions with renowned Ghanaian producer Peter Sedufia shows the middlemen deals are not favouring most of them in the industry, which even led to the delay of his movie “Aloe Vera” which premiered on Netflix some months ago.

“This sometimes discourages the producers to submit their movies to Netflix considering the hectic procedures they have to endure before they get their movies on Netflix,” she added.

Netflix has always supported quality and original content produced by artists and filmmakers all around the world. And Ghanaian movies are no different. But the Ghanaian movie industry has faced some challenges in getting their movies to the Netflix movie charts.

Directors like Shirley Frimpong-Manso, Yvonne Nelson, Leila Djansi, and Peter Sedufia have held the Ghanaian movie industry down by producing top-notch and intriguing stories, adding to the list of movies and making it big on the international stage.

Some of their movies on Netflix include ‘The Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later’, and ‘Sin City’, ‘Fix Us’, ‘Azali’, ‘Side Chic Gang’, ‘Keteke’, ‘40 & Single’ among others.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke