Netizens Blast SA Woman For Brutally Killing Giraffe, Posing With Its Heart

Thousands of Facebook users have strongly criticized a South African woman for brutally killing a giraffe and posing with its heart.

32-year-old Merelize van der Merwe announced in February 2021 that she will be using the giraffe’s skin as a rug, which will be displayed in her home.

She is believed to have killed the giraffe and posed with its heart as her Valentine’s Day gift.

She showed off about her killing of the animal on social media, and that is attracting negative responses from netizens.

Merelize van der Merwe bragged on Facebook about killing a giraffe on a Valentine’s Day hunting trip.

She opened the animal, took out it’s heart to pose for the camera.

She went on to post the pictures and captioned the post: “Ever wondered how big a giraffe’s heart is? I’m absolutely over the moon with my BIG Valentines present!!!”

The giraffe is believed to have been killed in a reserve near Sun City.

Thousands of her over 98,000 followers on Facebook criticized her, wondering what she stood to gain from brutally killing the animal.

“What did the poor giraffe do to deserve this? Y’all are not different from serial killers. you find joy and satisfaction in hunting and killing innocent animals and serial killers find joy and satisfaction in killing innocent people,” one of her followers, Hosia Mahlatsi, asked.

“Just why? It’s obvious you’ve got cash to throw around…if you care so much about the conservation of these animals, why not just make a huge donation?!?” another follower, Jennifer Dzikowski, asked.

By Melvin Tarlue