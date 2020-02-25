New Dabewhene Installed

Nana Nsadu Kwannan III

Nana Nsadu Kwannan III, known in private life as Adu Nyarko Andorful, was crowned as the new Dabewhene for Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area on February 8. He succeeded Nana Nsadu Kwannan II, who passed away on May 9, 2019.

Nana Nsadu Kwannan III works as the Social Safeguards Specialist with the Ghana Commercial Agriculture Project (GCAP) under the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

Also installed on the same day was Nana Akua Kyereboawa I, the Dabewhemaa for Gomoa Akyempim traditional area.

She is known in private life as Constable Dina Asomani of the Ghana Police Service.

The colourful event full of culture and tradition took place at Gomoa Assin which was the traditional capital of Gomoa Akyempim area in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region.

The territory covers over 150 communities. The event was witnessed by a large crowd from all walks of life.

The swearing in was done before the Omanhene of Gomoa Akyempim traditional area, Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II.

The Omanhene advised them to take their assigned roles seriously, adding that chiefs must see themselves as development agents in their jurisdiction.

He also cautioned chiefs who had been assigned roles but only existed by their titles to refrain from that.

He said for the development of the area and the country as a whole, all must play their roles effectively to ensure peace and development. He added that this year was an election year and politicians would be visiting various traditional leaders for support. He therefore asked all chiefs to ensure that whatever they do or say must be for development and sustenance of peace in Ghana.

The Odikro of Gomoa Assin, Nana Asanwoma V expressed hope that the newly installed Dabewhene would help to bring development to the town.

In an interview, Nana Nsadu Kwannan III thanked all the kingmakers, the chiefs and the people for reposing confidence in him, and that he would also diligently work to support the efforts of the people under his jurisdiction and support them in development initiatives.