Ashanti Bar Man Eyes Odotobiri Seat

Mr Anthony Mmieh (left) submitting his papers to Nana Amoako Ogyampa

FORMER VICE President of the Ashanti Regional Chapter of the Ghana Bar Association, Anthony Mmieh, has filed his nomination to contest the impending New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Odotobiri Constituency of the Ashanti Region.

The legal practitioner, who will run against incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi who has occupied the seat for four consecutive times, is promising a new hope for the constituents feeling despondent.

On Friday, hundreds of supporters lined the streets leading to the party’s constituency office at Jacobu to greet Mr Mmieh, who resigned his Bar Association post in November last year to take on a formal role within the NPP in which he serves as a member of the legal team.

Following the submission of the paperwork, the parliamentary aspirant took part in a road show and was seen waving at supporters.

Mr Mmieh told the media in an interview that the people had their eyes on him as the frontrunner to represent the NPP Odotobiri Constituency in the 2020 general elections.

According to him, his focus is on how to bring about development to the constituency, which lacks good road network, employment opportunities and potable water for the people.

“There are so many things that we need in this constituency and I will use my knowledge, connections and contacts to lobby developments for my people, when nominated and eventually elected MP for the constituency,” he stated.

He believed the popular support enjoyed among delegates would affirm his candidacy to represent the NPP in December 7, and recounted his personal works and support for the party.

Lawyer Mmieh expressed his gratitude to the people for the confidence reposed in him and pledged not to disappoint them when given the chance to serve the party in the capacity as MP.

Chairman of the election committee, Nana Amoako Ogyampa, who received the nomination papers on behalf of the party, called on all the aspirants to run decent campaign devoid of insults and personal attacks.

He also thanked the aspirant for offering himself to be selected by the party, indicating that this promotes intraparty democracy.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi