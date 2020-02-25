Ghana Entertainment Awards USA Calls For Nominations

Medikal

Ghana Entertainment Awards (GEA)-United States of America (USA) being organized in partnership with 4Syte TV has officially opened nominations for the 2020 edition of the prestigious GEA-USA.

The annual event which is in its fourth year recognizes and awards hardworking Ghanaian entertainment personalities both in Ghana and abroad.

The event which will be held in the USA will bring together Ghanaian entertainers, music producers, artiste managers and event organizers to celebrate Ghanaian music and culture.

According to organizers, interested stakeholders are encouraged to download nomination form from ghentawards.com. The nomination forms can also be filled and submitted online.

Nomination ends on March 6, 2020. The organizers of the awards scheme have promised an improved edition this year.

A number of Ghanaian music stars will be invited to perform at the awards ceremony.

GEA was established four years ago to showcase the achievements of Ghanaian creatives and entertainers who are excelling in their craft within and outside Ghana.

Last year’s event which was held at the Schomburg centre in Harlem, New York, USA was graced by a number of Ghanaian music personalities including Medikal, Salma Mumin, Sista Afia and D-Black.