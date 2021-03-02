New Hearts Coach Pockets $2,500 As Salary

Coach Samuel Boadu

Coach Samuel Boadu will receive GH¢70,000 as an enticement and put on a $2,500 monthly salary at Hearts of Oak, GHANAsoccernet.com source says.

The 35-year-old was expected to be announced as the new head coach of the Phobians yesterday after leaving Medeama last week.

The Ghanaian powerhouse are hoping the new gaffer can provide a financial return on the club’s investment after bringing him to the capital.

Boadu will receive GH¢70,000 enticement fee, put on a $2,500 monthly salary plus other performance-related bonuses.

The former Medeama Coach will receive a massive financial windfall as he makes the switch to Hearts of Oak.

Boadu has been tasked to transform the side and end their 11-year wait for a Ghana Premier League crown.

However, the job comes with huge pressure on the young gaffer – who impressed heavily during his three-year stint in Tarkwa.

Despite not completing a single season due to external circumstances, he is highly regarded in the West African nation.

He is currently the coach of the country’s U-15 team.