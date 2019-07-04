New Leadership For Plant Medicine Research Center

A nine-member governing board has been inaugurated to steer the affairs of the Center for Plant Medicine Research.

The board, chaired by Pharm. Thomas Boateng Appiagye, would among other things, provide the leadership needed for the center to promote the extension, transfer and application of scientific research knowledge and development in the field of plant medicine in Ghana.

The board members include representatives from the Ministry of Health, deans of accredited medical schools, Food and Drugs Authority and traditional medicine practice.

They are Kofi Kobi, Dr Anastasia Yirenkyi, Proffessor Kwame Harry Tagbor, Dr Isaac Julius Asiedu-Gyeke, Mrs Delese A. A. M. Darko , Dr Victor Kwame Agyeman and Dr Mauren Martey.

Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, inaugurating the board, said the Centre has been without a governing board for the past three years.

He observed that the situation has led to no major infrastructure development resulting in limited space for offices, research laboratory and other incidental facilities.

He added that “it is therefore pleasing to inaugurate the Governing Board which will put in the necessary measures at the Centre to ensure good corporate governance and smooth running of the Centre.”

According to him, “it is my expectation that the Board would see to the resolution of these challenges and the ministry would support the Board to ensure that the board’s mandate is realized.”

The sector minister said the board would be guided by Public Financial Management Act, which places higher responsibility on Governing Boards to ensure proper internal controls and sound financial management in their respective institutions.

Chairperson for the Board, Pharm. Appiagye in his remarks after taking office assured that they would use their many years of experience in civil, public and private practice to promote scientific research, knowledge and development in plant medicine.

