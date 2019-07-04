B5 Plus Adjudged Ghana’s Superbrand

Leading steel and iron manufacturing firm, B5 Plus Company Limited, has attained the prestigious ‘Superbrands’ status.

The recognition is for the 2018/2019 year. It comes after a three-month market research conducted by Superbrands.

Superbrands is an international organisation which recognises the “strongest and most valuable brands” through its publications and national marketing programs.

The “Superbrands” status conferred on B5 Plus Company Limited implied that it was selling the best brand to consumers in the steel and iron product manufacturing category.

The organisation said the award followed a “strict selection process” and also considered various factors such as product quality, durability, among others.

Chairman of B5 Plus Company Limited, Mukesh Thakwani, was presented with the award at short ceremony on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Tema.

Mr. Thakwani attributed the company’s achievement to quality product and service delivery over the years.

”With our wide distribution network, we will continue to deliver quality goods at competitive rates to the doorsteps of Ghanaians,” he assured the buying public.

He said the company was committed to producing quality steel products for the local market and would contribute to reducing the housing deficit, as it produced affordable building and construction materials.

He said ”we will keep improving upon our products, and become the one-stop-shop for steel and iron products in West Africa. We will expand to other parts of the country and create more jobs.”

The Chairman and philanthropist thanked his employees without whom he believed B5 Plus Company could not have attained such a status.

Consultant for Africa Brand Warrior, Fatima Alimohamed, explained that the research conducted in 2018, aimed at identifying the key factors that influenced the choice of a particular brand by Ghanaian consumers.

According to her, participation in the award was mainly by invitation.

She added that the research focused on a few local companies in order to enhance scrutiny and credibility.

She explained “we did not award more than 10 companies, our role is to award brands that standout and conform to various production standards.“

Ms. Alimohamed said “the outcome of the survey indicates that the B5 brand is on the mind of consumers, and they stood out in their category. Consumers now dictate what they want so the pressure will be on B5 to maintain this position.”

The consultant urged non-performing brands to admit and rectify their mistakes to regain consumer confidence.

Ms Alimohamed also called on other organisations to make their selection process and award schemes more transparent.

Superbrands operates in about 88 countries, and works with approximately 20,000 major brands.

About B5 Plus Ghana



B5 Plus Ghana Limited was established about 20 years ago with its corporate headquarters at Kpone near Tema, and was initially importing steel and iron from Cote d’ Ivoire and South Africa, but has grown to the stage where it now exports to other countries.

In November 2018, the company supported the Ghanaian government’s One District One Factory initiative with the establishment of an $80 million steel factory at Ningo-Prampram in the Greater Accra Region.

B5 Plus Limited operates in all the 15 Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) nations.

The company’s principal product is steel products which come in seven major categories such as mild steel, high tensile & iron rods, galvanized products, stainless steel, marine & mining, roofing & nails and concrete & fencing.

Its vision is to become the world’s steel industry benchmark through the excellence of its people, its innovative approach and overall conduct.

B5 Plus employs about 10,000 people in Ghana and numerous others across the West African subregion.