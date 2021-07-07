New LG OLED TVs Hit Market

LG Electronics the world leader in OLED TVs, has released a set of new art-inspired television sets – GX Gallery series 4K Ultra HD TVs, (77 and 65 inch) class.

The new LG OLED TVs – and new 8K and 4K LG NanoCell LCD TVs – are designed to deliver stunning picture quality and innovative design with upgraded performance and artificial intelligence-enabled features that bring movies, sports and video games to life.

LG’s premium TVs come with unique, elegant designs that integrate effortlessly with any home decor. The all-new minimalist Gallery Series comes with an ultra-thin form factor – the 65-inch model is a mere 20 millimeters (0.79 inches) thin.

Paired with an included specially-designed wall mount, these 65” and 77” class models hang completely flush on the wall, providing a dramatic appearance, transforming the OLED into a piece of art.

The LG OLED ZX Real 8K models, delivering four times more detail than 4K TV and 16 times more than HDTV, exceed the strict requirements established by the Consumer Technology Association’s (CTA) official industry definition for 8K Ultra HD TVs.

The 88” and 77” LG OLED models also surpass the measurement criteria recommended by the International Committee for Display Metrology and are among the first to earn the new CTA 8K Ultra HD logo.

LG’s award-winning webOS smart TV platform will also bring LG OLED and LG NanoCell TVs a plethora of programming from the constantly-growing number of top global content providers through apps and services such as Disney+, Netflix and CBS All Access.

With stellar picture quality and newly added gaming features, LG TVs are also ideal for serious gamers, delivering the most seamless, immersive big-screen gaming experiences available anywhere.

Not only ideal for film buffs and gamers, LG OLED TVs are perfect for sports fans, too, offering exhilarating viewing experiences courtesy of the 120Hz response time – made possible by the new α9 Gen 3 AI Processor – and sports-centric features.

Sports Alert helps users to keep track of their favorite teams and schedules and notify them as soon as a team scores.

Users can select their favorite teams in various sports including soccer, football, baseball to receive automatic updates at the start of a match, whenever a team scores and when the game ends.

Sports fans can also benefit from enhanced sound. Viewers can connect the TV to Bluetooth speakers to create a more dynamic soundscape to create a real stadium environment.

Mike Ahn, General Manager, Home Entertainment TV Division, LG Electronics West African Operations said: “LG’s vision to offer outstanding value to its customers comes to life this year with the company’s new lineup of art-inspired TVs.

“Beyond the unrivaled picture quality that LG’s premium TVs deliver, the new additions also come with the company’s advanced technologies, best in AI-integration and unrivalled, futuristic design made possible by OLED technology.”

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio