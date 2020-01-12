New National Lottery Game *787# Launched

In partnership with the National Lottery Authority a new lottery operative called Wotiriyɛ has introduced an exciting mobile phone-based game called *787#.

The goal of this game is to simplify the experience of playing the lottery. Anyone over 18 with a mobile phone can play – and they do not even need to have an expensive phone because the game works with any type of mobile phone.

Followers who want to play and win big at their own convenience simply have to dial *787# and follow the prompts on their mobile phones. There is a small fee of Ghc 5.00 to play, and participants can win from 6 different prize categories with weekly wins of up to 20,000 cedis and a jackpot that will start at Ghc 50,000.

The game is played through the draw of random numbers and winners are determined by matching the selected digits with parts of their mobile phone numbers. The game has already run in a pilot program in certain parts of the country, and has been very well received.

Evelyn Addo a seamstress and recent winner from Accra said “… it is a great game. I won 20,000 cedis and it was very exciting. I like how easy it is to play just using my mobile phone”.

Richard Akoto Bamfo the Head of Customer Experience at Wotiriyɛ Lottery said “ We launched this game to offer our customers value for money. The game provides an opportunity for participants to enjoy weekly wins through the convenience of their mobile phones.

There will be weekly draws and players can win from different prize categories with a one-time participation in the jackpot prize that starts at 50,000 cedis”

The public is urged to see the newspapers, listen to the radio and visit the Facebook page for more details on exactly how to play this exciting new *787# game.

BY Melvin Tarlue