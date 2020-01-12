First Sky Group To Build Kidney Transplant Centre

The First Sky Group of Companies has pledged to partner the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in establishing Ghana’s first ever kidney transplant center.

The announcement comes on the back of a successful collaboration between the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and the First Sky Group which led to four persons undergoing kidney transplantations at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in 2019.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of First Sky Construction Limited, a subsidiary of the First Sky Group, Ing. Ernest Nii Okai Hammond, made the announcement at the Group’s 17th Thanksgiving Service held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Announcing the Group’s corporate social responsibility programmes for the year 2020, he said the Kidney Transplant Centre shall have the capacity to serve Ghana and the whole of West Africa.

He indicated that the Transplant Centre shall be ready by May 2020.

He noted that the First Sky Group shall continue to support the Renal Dialysis Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

According to him, the First Sky Group donated funds to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in 2019 towards the treatment of over 350 kidney patients.

He revealed that the Group has spent over GH¢ 12 million on the free dialysis programme.

He said the Group shall partner the Hospital again this year for additional two transplants which shall lead to the establishment of the Transplant Centre.

Other CSR Programmes

According to him, the Group shall also continue to support the National Road Safety Commission, with a donation of an ambulance in support of saving lives in the event of road accident.

He said the Group shall continue its donations towards kingdom business by constructing five new churches this year.

Thanksgiving Service

The 17th Thanksgiving Service was held under the theme: “Great Is Thy Faithfulness”, and had in attendance top clergymen including Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Rev. Paul Frimpong Manso, Apostle Prof. Kwadwo Opoku Onyinah.

In a sermon with reading from Lamentation 3:22-23, Apostle Prof. Onyinah urged Christians and members of the First Sky Group to remain faithful stewards.

He said they should continue to God for what He has done, who He is and what He will do for them.

The Executive Chairman of the First Sky Group, Eric Seddy Kutortse, in an address at the Service, recounted how merciful and kind the Lord had been to the Group in 2019.

He said the Group enjoyed the Lord’s protection and grace in 2019 and for that He deserved to be praised.

About First Sky Group

The First Sky Group started its operations with a workforce of five personnel and has since increased its staff strength to over 400 permanent managerial, administrative and technical staff as well as 1,500 casual staff.

Its subsidiaries are First Sky Construction, First Sky Commodities, Volta Serene Hotel, Serene Insurance Limited, First Sky Bitumen Processing Limited and Frerol Rural Bank.

The Group has over the years embarked on a number of corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Among the initiatives are the payment of all hospital debts of patients at the Renal Dialysis Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in 2016 which amounted GH¢ 620,000 and a donation of GH¢ 2 million as an endowment fund for the treatment of all patients on dialysis at the Unit.

The Group also in 2018 donated an amount of GH¢ 1 million to the National Road Safety Commission in the fight against road crashes, and as well donated 60 church buildings with seating capacity of 450-650 to the Assemblies of God Church, Ghana.

BY Melvin Tarlue