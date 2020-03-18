New Voter Register Compilation Not Cancelled – EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that the compilation of the new Voters’ register has not been cancelled.

A section of the media had reported that the exercise scheduled for April 25, had been cancelled due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in Ghana.

But the Commission in a statement said plans are far advanced for the successful take-off of the registration process.

However, it said in view of the ban imposed on public gatherings by President Akufo-Addo, a new date for the registration will be announced in due course.

By Melvin Tarlue