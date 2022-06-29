Newly Elected GJA Officers To Be Sworn In Thursday

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour

The newly elected National Officers of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) will be sworn into office on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

They will be sworn by Justice George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal who will administer the Oath of Office.

The new national executive members are Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President; Linda Asante-Agyei, Vice President; Kofi Yeboah, General Secretary; Dominic Hlordzi, National Organising Secretary; Audrey Dekalu, Treasurer and Rebecca Ekpe, Public Affairs Officer.

They are to serve for a three-year term after the swearing-in ceremony, which will be held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) at 10am prompt.

A statement signed by Kofi Yeboah, General Secretary said the ceremony will be chaired by the Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Prof Amin Alhassan, with the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, invited as Special Guest.

Dignitaries expected to attend the ceremony include members of the Diplomatic Corps, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, representatives of development partners, heads of media institutions and members of the inky fraternity.

Meanwhile, at the regional level, similar swearing-in ceremonies are expected to be organized for the newly elected regional executive members of the GJA.

By Vincent Kubi