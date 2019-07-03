Newmont Donates Toyota Fortuner To Airport Police

Joshua Mortoti presenting the keys of the car to Chief Superintendent Eric Asiedu, airport district police commander.

Newmont Ghana, a leading gold producer, has presented a Toyota Fortuner 4×4 vehicle to the Airport District Police Command to aid in their operational activities.

The Director of Operational Services at Newmont Ghana, Joshua Mortoti, who presented the keys to the car to the Airport Police, told DGN Online that the donation was part of their corporate social responsibility.

He said Newmont has its offices located within the jurisdiction of the Airport Police, hence the need to assist them curb criminal activities within the area.

He said “Newmont also has a good relationship with the airport police and we also appreciate the services they are rendering to those within the catchment area and Ghanaians as a whole that is one of the reasons why we are supporting them to deliver better.”

Adding, he noted that Newmont heard of the logistical challenges of the Airport Police and felt the need to help.

“Newmont Ghana is noted for assisting police stations located within the areas where we operate and this is not the first time of helping the police.

We have supported the Sunyani and Koforidua police in the past and we believe it is now the turn of the airport police,” he revealed.

The Commander in charge of the Airport District Police Command, Chief Superintendent Eric Asiedu, who received the keys to the vehicle, thanked Newmont Ghana for the good gesture.

He said the vehicle has been presented at a time the only pick up vehicle being used for operational activities for the District had broken down.

He observed that “we are really grateful to Newmont Ghana for the presentation and we wish that other companies within our jurisdiction will emulate this example and also support the police fight crime.”

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey