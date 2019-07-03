EC Meets Kufuor Tomorrow

Jean Mensa – EC Boss

COMMISSIONERS OF the Electoral Commission (EC) are expected to hold a meeting with former President John Agyekum Kufuor tomorrow, July 4, 2019.

DGN Online is informed that the meeting is scheduled to take place at the former President’s Airport-based residence in Accra.

The meeting forms part of the EC’s stakeholders’ engagements, according to the Commission’s Spokesperson, Sylvia Annoh, who spoke to DGN Online earlier today.

In June 2019, the Commission led by its Chairperson, Jean Mensa, also paid a working visit to former President Jerry John Rawlings at his Ridge-based Office in Accra.

BY Melvin Tarlue