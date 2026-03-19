Newmont Pays GH¢12.822bn To Govt In 2025

Danquah Addo-Yobo

Newmont has paid a total of GH₵ 12.822 billion in taxes and other statutory payments to the government for 2025, reinforcing the company’s position as a leading contributor to Ghana’s domestic revenue.

These payments were made to various state agencies, including the Ghana Revenue Authority, Forestry Commission and the Ministry of Finance, said Newmont in a statement.

According to Newmont its 2025 full-year contribution comprises Corporate Tax of GH₵5.382 billion; Mineral Royalties of GH₵1.628 billion; Carried Interest of GH₵1.832 billion; Capital Gains Tax of GH₵3.025 billion (for the sale of the company’s Akyem Mine in April 2025); PAYE Tax of GH₵514 million; Withholding Tax of GH₵434 million; Forestry Levy of GH₵15 million; and Property Rate of GH₵2 million.

“Beyond these statutory payments, Newmont supports Ghana’s long-term socio-economic development agenda through targeted investments in infrastructure, environmental sustainability and community development.

“In 2025, the company partnered with the Government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Roads and Highways, to rehabilitate the 46-kilometre Sunyani–Ntotroso–Akyerensua highway, a critical transport corridor that links the Bono region to the Ahafo region. The road project, upon completion, will improve road safety, enhance connectivity, and stimulate local economic growth for communities along the stretch,” the statement further noted.

Newmont also indicated it supported Ghana’s Tree for Life initiative, a national programme focused on reclaiming degraded lands, restoring forest ecosystems, and promoting long-term environmental sustainability.

Commenting on the company’s contributions, Danquah Addo-Yobo, Country Manager for Newmont’s business in Ghana, said, “Over the years we have been playing a leading role in the mining industry, in terms of our fiscal contribution, as well as our environmental stewardship and the value we generate for local businesses and communities. The promptness, accuracy, and public disclosure of our statutory payments underscore our strong and transparent governance principles.”

Newmont remains the leading gold producer in the country with a commitment to promote responsible resource development that generates value and improves lives locally and at the national level.

A Business Desk Report