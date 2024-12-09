Newmont Recognised For CSI Leadership

Award winners in a group photo

Newmont has, for the second consecutive year, been recognised as leader in Corporate Social Investment (CSI) in Ghana’s mining industry.

At the 10th Ghana Mining Industry Awards, organised by the Ghana Chamber of Mines on Friday 22nd November, 2024, Newmont’s Ahafo South Mine emerged as the Best Performer in Corporate Social Investment, with its Ahafo Processing and Services Centre (APSC) being adjudged the CSI project of the year.

The award is a testament to Newmont’s impactful contributions to the host communities and recognizes Newmont’s extensive efforts at improving livelihoods through investments in education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.

In 2023, Newmont’s Akyem operation won the award with the rehabilitation of the New Abirem to Nkawkaw road, which enhanced economic activity and commuting for residents along the 41-kilometres road. The US$ 25 million road rehabilitation project was a collaboration between Newmont, the Government of Ghana and the Ghana Highway Authority.

APSC: Transforming the Ginger and Chilli Pepper Value Chain

Newmont’s Ahafo Processing and Services Centre (APSC) is a project under Newmont’s broader Local Economic Diversification (LED) initiative, which focuses on fostering partnerships with development agencies, government, and impact investors.

It was designed to identify business opportunities, create employment, and promote sustainable development in Newmont’s host communities in the Asutifi North Municipality.

The facility, which was set up in 2013, encountered some challenges that impacted the realization of its full potential.

In December 2023, Newmont reinvested US$4 million with technical support from the German Development Cooperation to expand the facility, address the challenges and make it more viable.

With a bigger capacity and scope, the APSC is significantly reducing post-harvest losses and improving food security in the Asutifi area.

Over 80 farmer-based organisations and about 1,000 chilli pepper and ginger farmers are benefiting from the APSC through an out-grower scheme, guaranteeing them increased and consistent income.

Over the years, Newmont has implemented extensive projects either directly or through its community development foundations that prioritise sustainable development, ensuring the host communities benefit from its operations. The company has contributed over US$60 million to the foundations, which support the implementation of integrated social interventions such as constructing of modern schools and health facilities as well as livelihood programmes.

Other Recognitions

Newmont’s operations in Ghana were both recognised for implementing interventions to support efforts against climate change and environmental management. The Ahafo South mine was recognised as the Overall Best Green Mine while the Akyem Mine placed third in the category. Akyem mine was also recognised as the Second Runner Up in Environmental Management.

Ahafo South emerged first runner up in Innovation underscoring Newmont’s continuous improvement approach to operational excellence. For exceptional contributions to resource discovery and development, Ahafo South mine was also named first runner-up in Exploration (Senior Division).

A Business Desk