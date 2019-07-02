Neymar Barca Return Bad For Competition… La Liga Boss

Neymar

La Liga president Javier Tebas has said he does not want Neymar to play for a Spanish club because his behaviour off the field is “not good for the competition.”

The Brazil international left Barcelona two years ago to sign for Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record €222 million transfer and is reportedly keen to rejoin the Spanish champions this summer.

“We are always interested in having great players and coaches in La Liga, the more the merrier for the competition,” Tebas told Onda Cero radio.

“With regards to Neymar, in my opinion, the behaviour off the pitch doesn’t seem very adequate, it’s not good for the competition.”