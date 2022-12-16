NFA Set To Launch Ghana Cinema Week

Juliet Asante

The National Film Authority (NFA) of Ghana in collaboration with Afrocinemaplus is set to launch the Ghana Cinema Week programme scheduled for Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Silverbird Cinema, Accra Mall.

The week-long programme, which is scheduled to open from Friday, December 23 to Thursday, December 29, 2022, is aimed at creating an avenue for business growth, establishing sustainable distribution channels for Ghanaian films and helping restore the interest of Ghanaians in Ghanaian films.

The CEO of NFA, Ms. Juliet Yaa Asantewa Asante said, “Ghanaians have always loved Ghanaian films and this is an opportunity to re-energise the beautiful marriage between the two by bringing to their doorsteps Ghanaian films they can take pride in and enjoy with the entire family.”

“Cinema is important for building and developing the local communities and the National Film Authority is very mindful of this as we pursue the cinema agenda to bring Ghanaians great Ghanaian stories and sell the Ghanaian brand positively to the world.

“Let’s all work together to energise the cinema-going culture in Ghana,” the CEO stated.

The Ghana Cinema Week is designed to exhibit selected Ghanaian films at selected locations across the country within the scheduled period. More than ten films have been selected to showcase at various locations, projecting to target between 20,000 to 40,000 people (including families, corporate organisations, students, youth, and kids) for the first edition.

The titles for the films include ‘The Agency’, ‘Gold Coast Lounge’, ‘Road to My Father’s Compound’, ‘Born of the Earth’, ‘Asantewaa’, ‘Hankuri’, ‘Kadara’, ‘That Night’, ‘Lucky’, ‘God is African’ and several short films from the Ghana Academy of Film and Television Arts.

The films are scheduled to show at Silverbird Cinemas, Oyarifa Mall, TV3, The Page Centre, Royal View Cinema – Kumasi, Platinum Bay Hotel, Gold Coast Restaurant, etc.