Top Stars For Isaac Owusu Ashanti Open Tennis

Isaac Owusu (M) with other officials

SELECTED TENNIS stars from all over the country will entertain an expectant crowd with sublime tennis skills during the ‘Isaac Owusu Ashanti Open Tennis Championship’.

The week-long tournament with mouthwatering prizes at stake, officially started on Monday with interesting matches, and it would be climaxed on Saturday.

This year’s championship matches would be played at four venues in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi. The venues are 4 Garrison Officers’ Mess Tennis Club, Ashanti Tennis Club, Lancaster Hotel Tennis Club and Asamu J’s Tennis and Fitness Centre.

Participants from Accra, Brong Ahafo and Western regions have registered to compete for top honours at the tournament, DAILY GUIDE SPORTS learnt.

The Isaac Owusu Ashanti Open Tennis Championship is organised by Tentrio Consult and sponsored by Mr. Isaac Owusu of the Garrison Tennis Club, under the auspices of Ashanti Region Tennis Association and the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF).

Categories for this year’s championship are Men’s 30 years and below, 31 years and above, 35-44, 45-55, 55-64, 65 and above, Ladies Singles and Double, Mixed Doubles as well as Boys/Girls under 16 years.

“The week-long event would shift into climax mode on Friday when most of the semi-final matches would be played. The participants would also be treated to the Outdoor Carols Night programme at the 4 Garrison Officers’ Mess Tennis Court.

“The championship would be concluded on Saturday, December 17, 2022 with the closing day final matches and ceremony, where the deserving winners would receive their prizes,” a statement from the organisers said.

