NHIA Pays GHC2.9bn Claims In 2021

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) says it has paid a grand total of GHc290,890,982 to its service providers in 2021 alone between January 1 to April 27, with public healthcare facilities receiving the most.

The public healthcare facilities received GHc148, 888,834.25 representing 51.18 per cent, while private facilities had GHc80, 993,592.48, measured 27.84 per cent.

The Mission facilities got GHC57, 081,609.49, signifying 19.62 per cent while Quasi-public facilities were paid GHc3,926,945.77, representing 1.35 percent.

This was in a statement issued by the Corporate Affairs Directorate of the NHIA.

It said the Authority valued the partnership it had with healthcare service providers and entreated them to make timely claims submission to allow for prompt payments

The statement said it would be recalled that in 2020, the Private Health Facilities Association Ghana and the Medical Superintendents Group of Ghana, among others commended the NHIA for the rapid claims payments.

GNA