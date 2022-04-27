Nhyira Akoto Afriyie Wins ‘Nsoromma’ Season 4

Nhyira Akoto Afriyie (right) receiving her dummy cheque from the organisers

After weeks of intense competition, Nhyira Akoto Afriyie was crowned winner of the Adom TV music reality show dubbed ‘Nsoromma’ Season 4, succeeding Abrantie, who won last year’s edition.

It was all tears of joy, coupled with non-stop jubilation, when the presenter, Jerry Justice, announced Nhyira Afriyie Akoto as the winner.

Nhyira snatched the title from other finalists including Samzik, Daniel Antwi, and Kezia Adu, who also put up their best on the night.

All the four finalists gave fans what they had always asked for – irresistible music.

The final showdown among the four contestants came off at the West Hills Mall on April 10, with the entire auditorium giving Nhyira a standing ovation with cheers and applause when she emerged the winner.

Nhyira joins the list of winners like Righteous Van Dyke, the winner of the maiden season; Victor Ampofo, winner of Season two; and Abrantie, winner of Season three.

For her prize, Nhyira, who is the first female to win the competition since its inception, took home GH¢20,000, a laptop, as well as other souvenirs from sponsors. Samzik, who placed second, also took home GH¢8,000.

Daniel Antwi and Kezia Adu grabbed third and fourth positions respectively. Daniel went home with GH¢5,000, while Kezia takes home a cash prize of GH¢2,000, as well as other sponsors’ souvenirs.

Adom TV’s ‘Nsoromma’ reality show is a talent competition that seeks to give children between the ages of eight and 12 the platform to develop their talents as singers.

The goal of this music reality show is to entertain and educate TV viewers, inspire and unearth the music passion hidden in children.

The show is aimed at reviving highlife music in Ghana, as well as providing the platform for children to exhibit their talents, so they can gain performance experiences, and as a way of contributing to the development of the country’s human resource.

BY George Clifford Owusu