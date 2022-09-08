Nhyira Wins Miss Tourism Ghana

A 21-Year-Old third-year Public Relations student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, Christabel Nhyira Agyepong, has been crowned Miss Tourism Ghana.

The event, which took place last Friday at the National Theatre, was attended by Ghana Tourism Authority boss, Akwesi Agyemang, traditional leaders and some Members of Parliament among others.

Closely behind the queen was 23-year-old Wendy Mwinsun Wanye, Textile Design Technology graduate of Sunyani Technical University, from the Upper West Region of Ghana, who was adjudged the first runner-up.

Oti Region’s contestant Yaa Boatemaa Abbey, a graduate of Agricultural Technology who specialised in Biotechnology and Molecular Biology at the University of Development Studies, UDS, took home the second runner-up position.

The three beat thirteen (13) other contestants in the grand finale to win their respective positions.

They expressed their appreciation to the organisers for putting together such a show to grow interest in tourism.

They also pledged their resolve to help the country’s agenda in promoting Ghana locally and beyond.

The founder of the scheme, Mrs. Delphine Brew-Hammond, expressed her appreciation to all sponsors and people who played crucial roles to make the event successful.

She commended the winners and other contestants for their dedication to promoting Ghana.