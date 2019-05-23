NIA Denies Shortage Of Forms

ACI Francis Palmdeti

THE NATIONAL Identification Authority (NIA) has denied shortage of forms at the Ghana Card registration centres.

There had been reports of shortage of forms at some centres.

But in a statement signed by its Head of Corporate Affairs, ACI Francis Palmdeti, the NIA said it “has over 30 million forms in stock and supplies adequate numbers to each Registration Centre

ahead of the exercise each working day.”

It said “there are enough forms to register every Ghanaian at home and abroad as NIA is by law required to do.”

Again, the statement indicated that adequate measures have been instituted to ensure the efficient supply and safe custody of the application forms and Oath of Identity Forms.

It contended that “any contrary claim by an NIA registration official is

untrue, and may be a pretext to justifying improper conduct such as extortion of monies from desparate applicants at that registration centre.”

BY Melvin Tarlue