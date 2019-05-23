Teacher Assaults Female Student

The victim and Samuel Boakye

A Biology Teacher at Asamankese Senior High School (ASASCO) in the Lower West Akim Municipality of the Eastern Region, Samuel Boakye Donkor, has allegedly assaulted a female student.

The victim is believed to be in a relationship with the teacher.

According to reports, the female student, name withheld was beaten severely and was nearly stripped naked in public by the teacher who accused her of exposing their relationship to his new girlfriend.

The teacher also known as ” Sir Confusion” after physically assaulting the student rushed to the police station and accordingly reported that the victim had threatened his life.

The victim later reported the case to Asamankese District Police.

The teacher was subsequently arrested and currently assisting with investigations.

By Daniel Bampoe