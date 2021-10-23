NIA Suspends Service At 34 Centres

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has served notice that it will from Monday, October 25, 2021 suspend it services in some 34 registration centres across the country.

According to the NIA, the centres are located at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Registrar General’s Department (RGD) and the NIA Head Office.

In press statement on Friday, October 21, 2021, the NIA stated that the suspension is to enable it to deploy staff to their various permanent offices across the country and also to enable the “NIA bring its various services, including new registrations, card collection or issuance, card replacement and update of personal records, to the doorstep of the populace.”

The NIA clarifies that it will continue to operate in all its 16 Regional Offices, 275 NIA operational District Offices and the Premium Registration Centre at the NIA Head Office across the country, effective Wednesday, 3rd November 2021.

However, registration services will be available at the NIA Head Office on Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm.

Meanwhile, the Client Service Unit of the Authority has expressed its deepest regret for any inconvenience caused by the temporary suspension of its services for the stipulated period.

By Vincent Kubi