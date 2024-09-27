NIA To Roll Out Ghana Card Registration For Minors

Prof Ken Attafuah

The National Identification Authority (NIA) is set to begin registering minors aged 6-14 for the Ghana Card starting October 7, 2024.

This initiative is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to ensure every citizen is included in the national identification system.

Previous Registration Phases

The NIA has already registered citizens above 15 years and those between 0-5 years.

This current phase targets minors in schools across selected districts, providing easy access for eligible children.

Streamlining the Process

By targeting schools, the NIA aims to make the registration process convenient for parents and guardians.

This strategic move will also help streamline the process, ensuring that all eligible children are registered.

Significance of Registration

According to Alfred Gazari, Deputy Director of Operations at the NIA, incorporating children into the national database is crucial for achieving comprehensive identification for all Ghanaians.

The Ghana Card provides citizens with a unique identification number, making it easier to access essential services such as healthcare, education, and communication.

It also serves as proof of citizenship and identity.

Registration Requirements

To register, citizens are required to provide any of the following identity documents: SSNIT ID Card, Tax Identification Number, Driver’s License, Voter ID Card, and NHIS Card.

-BY Daniel Bampoe