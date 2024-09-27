Bawumia Launches “Go Ride” App For Taxis

The Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, also the Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is poised to launch the highly anticipated “Go Ride” app, a groundbreaking digital solution designed to revolutionize Ghana’s public transportation system.

The innovative platform promises to bring unparalleled convenience, efficiency, and financial empowerment to taxi drivers and riders nationwide.

Scheduled to take place in Accra, the launch event will unveil the app’s cutting-edge features, which include: convenient ride-hailing services for citizens, real-time tracking and security features, competitive pricing and flexible payment options and user-friendly interface for easy navigation.

Industry insiders reveal that the Go Ride app has been designed with the specific needs of Ghana’s transportation sector in mind, addressing perennial challenges such as: inefficient routing systems, limited access to transportation services in rural areas, and safety concerns for passengers and drivers.

By promoting a local solution, Go Ride aims to keep revenue within Ghana’s economy, supporting economic growth and development.

This innovative approach will also create jobs, stimulate entrepreneurship, and contribute to the country’s digital transformation.

The Go Ride app will be available for download on mobile devices following the launch, marking the beginning of a new era in Ghana’s public transportation.

-BY Daniel Bampoe