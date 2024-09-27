Suhum NPP Members Revolt Against Ousted MP

Oboafo Kwadjo Asante

A fierce storm is brewing in the Suhum Constituency of the Eastern Region, as members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) turn against their ousted Member of Parliament, Oboafo Kwadjo Asante.

The Incumbent MP, who dethroned the fourth-term MP, Frederick Opare-Ansah, in 2020, the decision to contest the upcoming elections as an Independent Candidate has sparked outrage among party loyalists, who feel betrayed by his sudden shift in allegiance.

Oboafo Kwadjo Asante’s journey to independence began after losing the NPP Parliamentary primary to Frank Asiedu Bekoe, also known as Protozoa, in January, in a fair contest.

After losing the seat, Oboafo Kwadjo Asante embarked on a solo journey to mobilize support from chiefs, opinion leaders, and groups to join forces with him to contest as an independent parliamentary candidate in the upcoming general elections.

The groups led by his allies organized a walk and subsequently presented a petition to him, urging him to contest as an independent candidate.

Weeks later, he announced his acceptance, citing that it was permissible under the Constitution of Ghana.

His allies claimed that party delegates prioritized financial gains over projects when voting against him during the party primaries.

Additionally, residents in Suhum called upon him to contest.

Despite efforts by Presidential Candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and other top officials of the party to bring him back to the fold, Oboafo Kwadjo Asante chose to abandon the party that elevated him to power.

Last week, Monday, Oboafo Kwadjo Asante filed his nomination forms at the Electoral Commission office after the parliamentary candidate had filed his own.

Notably, his posters and billboards across the constituency initially featured the NPP colors but were changed after the Electoral Commission intervened, following concerns raised by NPP members.

Oboafo Kwadjo Asante’s actions have rekindled memories of his role in ousting former MP Frederick Opare-Ansah, now Dr. Bawumia’s Campaign Manager. Loyal party members accuse Asante of deceiving them into voting against Opare-Ansah, only to now seek independent candidacy.

The fallout led to the suspension of five constituency executives, including the Women’s Organizer, First Vice Chairman, Communications Officer, and two others, for supporting Kwadjo Asante’s independent bid.

The National Executive Committee’s swift action underscores the gravity of the situation.

The Regional Chairman, Jeff Konadu Addo, and Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, attempted to reason with Kwadjo Asante, urging him to reconsider his decision.

However, Oboafo Kwadjo Asante remains resolute, claiming residents urged him to contest independently.

To calm tensions, the party leadership organized a Unity Walk over the weekend, rallying support in the party base for the upcoming general elections.

The Party officials urged members to rally behind the party candidate and work hard to secure more votes for the parliamentary and presidential candidates.

However, Oboafo Kwadjo Asante’s campaign has been marred by controversy, with accusations of taking credit for projects initiated by his predecessor, Frederick Opare-Ansah.

The Municipal Chief Executive Margaret Darko Darkwa debunked Asante’s claims, emphasizing that these projects were funded by government resources, not the MP’s finances.

The situation has created political tension in the constituency, with Oboafo Kwadjo Asante and NPP Parliamentary Candidate Frank Asiedu Bekoe running parallel campaigns.

-BY Daniel Bampoe