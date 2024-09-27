NDC Demonstration: No Pregnant Woman, Child Arrested – Police

The Ghana Police Service has categorically denied reports that a pregnant woman and a 12-year-old child were among those arrested during a recent demonstration at the 37 Roundabout.

In a statement released yesterday, the police clarified that allegations of a pregnant woman’s arrest were false, following medical examinations that confirmed Gloria Vera Louise, the suspect in question, was not pregnant.

“Additionally, at no point during the arrest or subsequent interactions did the said suspect inform the Police of a pregnancy. Again, there was no communication to the court of any such condition either by herself or through her lawyers,” the police statement read.

The Police said in order to establish the veracity or otherwise of the claim of the alleged pregnancy, they took the initiative and sent her to the Police Hospital and an independent health facility for a thorough medical examination.

“Both medical results came out negative, suggesting that Gloria Vera Louise, is not pregnant as claimed,” the statement added.

Regarding the reported child arrest, the police explained that a child was with Grace Asantewaa, a 50-year-old suspect when she was arrested and in order not to separate the child from the woman, the child was allowed to accompany her to the Police Station.

“The child was provided with food, and Asantewaa was granted police enquiry bail to ensure the child’s well-being,” the statement pointed and added, “Asantewaa has been charged with exposing a child to danger under section 71 of the Criminal Offences Act.”

The police urged the public to disregard these false reports and treat them with contempt, as they appear to be a deliberate attempt to garner public sympathy.

Background

The protest by members of the Democracy Hub movement, mostly supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), turned violent, leading to the arrest of 52 demonstrators, including the leader, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

The protest, which began on September 21, 2024, was purportedly intended to express dissatisfaction with the illegal mining activities in the country.

The Ghana Police Service had initially agreed to the demonstration dates, but advised the organisers to change the venue from Revolutionary Square, a security zone, to prevent disruptions to public defence, order, safety, health, and essential services.

However, the organisers refused and insisted on picketing at the original location.

After the High Court prohibited the use of Revolutionary Square on September 18, 2024, the police proposed seven alternative venues, but the organisers remained adamant.

The protesters then unlawfully assembled at the 37 Roundabout, causing chaos and inconvenience to the public.

The police cautioned the organisers to relocate to one of the proposed venues, but they disregarded the warning and continued their actions the following day.

The situation escalated, with protesters attacking police officers and removing an ignition key from a police vehicle.

The police were compelled to arrest the demonstrators, and all 52 have been put before the court, with the Office of the Attorney-General prosecuting the case.

By Ernest Kofi Adu