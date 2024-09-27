EC Clarifies NDC Alleged Transfer Discrepancies

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has responded to the Opposition National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) allegations of discrepancies in the Provisional Voters Register (PVR), specifically regarding voter transfers and missing voter data.

Voter Transfer Discrepancies

The NDC claimed that 243,540 voters were transferred illegally without their consent.

However, the EC Chairperson Jean Mensa in a letter to the NDC explained that the higher-than-expected transfer figures resulted from including all transfers made since 2020 in the data provided to political parties.

She said this was clarified during the EC’s press conference on September 2, 2024.

The EC acknowledged an error involving 38 unauthorized transfers in Pusiga, which have since been reversed, and the responsible officer’s appointment was terminated.

Missing Voter Data

The NDC alleged that 3,957 previously registered voters were deleted from the 2024 PVR without explanation.

The EC categorically denied this, stating that the missing voters are either on the Voters Register or on special lists like the Exceptions or Multiples List.

EC’s Assurance

However, the EC emphasized that its system keeps records of all transfers, including dates, times, and responsible officers, which are verifiable and stored in the Voter Management System (VMS).

Previous Disputes

This development is part of an ongoing debate between the EC and NDC regarding the credibility of the PVR.

The NDC has called for a forensic audit, citing concerns over discrepancies and potential electoral manipulation.

EC’s Response To NDC’s Forensic Audit Call

The EC rejected the NDC’s call for a forensic audit, stating that existing legal and administrative mechanisms are sufficient to address discrepancies.

The EC invited the NDC to provide data on identified discrepancies to facilitate investigation.

Online Exhibition of PVR

The EC said it will continue to display the corrected PVR online until Election Day, allowing voters to report anomalies and discrepancies.

-BY Daniel Bampoe