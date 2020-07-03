Nicaragua Journalist Shot Dead During Facebook Live Session

President Daniel Ortega

A journalist has been shot dead in Nicaragua during his Facebook Live coverage of the anti-government protest.

Ángel Gahona, reports say, was reporting on the vandalization at a bank in the town of Bluefields when a bullet hit him during his Facebook Live newscast.

In a video from the scene, he is then seen slumping to the ground, as people scream his name and try to help.

Over 10 people have died and a 100 person injured in days of protests against pension changes that was implemented Wednesday, June 24th.

The government of President Daniel Ortega made the move to increase pension contributions for workers and employers and reduced overall benefits by 5%.

Protest in Nicaragua

President Ortega has offered talks but protest leaders have refused, saying police violence must stop first. Protesters have been destroying government buildings and troops have been deployed in several cities.

By Melvin Tarlue