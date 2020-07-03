Sethi Brothers Ghana Donates Ghc 200,000 To Foreign Ministry

An amount of Ghc 200,000 has been donated to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration by Sethi Brothers Ghana.

The amount is to assist the Ministry (London Mission) in its evacuation exercise, occasioned by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Representatives of the company made the donation on Friday, July 3, 2020 in Accra.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, who received the donation, thanked the company for the kind gesture.

She briefed representatives of the company on successful assisted evacuations so far of strandedGhanaian citizens in various countries as a result of the closure of the air, sea and land borders of nearly all countries.

She commended the gesture of Charanjeets Singh Sethi and the Management of Sethi Brothers Ghana Limited for choosing to support the Ministry, and for that matter Government, in its evacuation of Ghanaian citizens in the United Kingdom.

She expressed particular gratitude to lawyer Agyei-Gyamfi for taking notice of the plight of his fellow Ghanaians stranded in the UK, having also been a victim, and for making the effort to help expedite their return to Ghana by facilitating the donation by his company.

She indicated that the donation will go a long way to support the Ministry’s effortsto evacuate destitute Ghanaiansin the UK wholack the means to pay for their return home.

According to the Minister, this singular act of kindness will further strengthen the good relations that existbetween the Government and the private sector in the collective effort to overcome theCOVID-19 pandemic so that businesses can return to normal.

Meanwhile, she seized the opportunity to invite

other organizations to emulate the kind gesture of SETHI Brothers Ghana Limited.

Sethi Brothers Ghana is

Is a private company based in the Tema Heavy Industrial Area that is into the wholesale of steel and other metals.

It was incorporated in 1992 and currently employs about 250 people, with an annual sales volume of about USD$7.38 Million.

The company’s current Managing Director is Charanjeets Singh Sethi and its Solicitor is Godwin Adjei-Gyamfi.

By Melvin Tarlue