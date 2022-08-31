Nickseth Construction Opens Accra Branch

NICKSETH CONSTRUCTION Company Limited, a giant in Ghana’s construction industry, has opened its latest operational yard at Appolonia, Accra, to serve customers in the southern sector of the country.

The company started its operations in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital about 16 years ago and through hard work and determination, it has risen to become a giant in the construction industry.

The company is credited with constructing landmark buildings especially in Kumasi. For instance, the company recently refurbished the National House of Chiefs building at Manhyia in Kumasi.

Nicholas Frimpong-Boateng, Managing Director (MD) of Nickseth Construction Company Ltd, in his address during the opening of the Appolonia Yard, said his company is making a difference in the construction sector.

From a humble beginning in Kumasi, he said, Nickseth Construction Company Ltd, which boasts of competent engineers, architects and surveyors, among others, has now become synonymous with quality construction work in the industry.

He said “Nickseth Construction Company Ltd, which is commissioning its Southern Sector Operational Yard today, has been in existence for sixteen (16) years. The company, which began business on a very low key, faced a lot of difficulties. In spite of the company’s initial challenges, it has climbed to the top because we always offer professional and better services to our clients.”

According to Frimpong-Boateng, his company, would sustain its splendid works to bring joy and satisfaction to their customers in the Southern sector.

“We promise a marked improvement in service quality in return for your loyalty and faith in our company. We believe in the industry and enterprise of the good people of Greater Accra Region and based on this conviction, we promise that we are here to stay.

“We wish to extend a hand of friendship to all economically active people of Greater Accra to have faith in our company and do business with us. This facility was specifically created for you and we enjoin you from now onwards to resolve to make it the company of your choice.”

He said “Our doors are wide open and our well-motivated staff are ready, more than ever, to do business with you. Therefore, everybody must come on board. For us, we promise nothing but exciting services and a delightful experience,” he assured.

