Nigeria Commissions First Solar-Power Station

The Federal government of Nigeria has launched its first-ever solar charging station for electric vehicles.

The establishment of the station was in collaboration with the National Automotive Design and the Development Council (NADDC) and Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto (UDUS).

At the launch of the station in Sokoto, the Director-General of National Automotive Design and the Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu applauded the laudable project in creating the first-ever Solar-Power Station for electric vehicles in the country.

He said “What has just been commissioned today is the nation’s first 100% solar-powered electric vehicle charging station. 100% renewable energy, 100% clean energy to power 100% electric vehicles. Absolutely zero emissions, zero waste: from energy generation to energy utilization.”

He added that “This charging station is an important component of our national vehicle electrification program”.

According to reports from experts, the charging station contains 86.4 Kilowatt per hour capacity of installed arrays of solar panel, coupled with three online-offline hybrid inverters with 5-kilovolt ampere (KVA) each and synchronized to give an output of 15KVA/48watts.

The system’s energy storage is made up of 36 units of deep-cycle gel batteries with an output of 48 volts/1980 amperes.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke