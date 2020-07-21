Nigeria Counts 562 New Cases Of Coronavirus

Nigeria has reported additional 562 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
This is according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which made the this known in a tweet.
It says as of July 20, 2020, total confirmed cases in Nigeria was 37,225.
It added that coronavirus related deaths have increased to 801.
So far, it says, 15,333 patients have been discharged.
Breakdown of new cases
FCT-102
Lagos-100
Plateau-52
Kwara-50
Abia-47
Kaduna-35
Benue-34
Oyo-26
Ebonyi-24
Kano-16
Niger-15
Anambra-14
Gombe-12
Edo-11
Rivers-6
Nasarawa-5
Delta-5
Borno-3
Enugu- 2
Bauchi-2
Kebbi- 1
By Melvin Tarlue
